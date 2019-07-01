List coming Monday of RI Catholic priests credibly accused of sexual abuse

Update: 50 RI priests, clergy ‘credibly accused’ of sexually abusing minors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence plans to release a list on Monday of all local clergy who have been “credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.”

The list will be published Monday at 8 a.m. and will document “the names of clergy, diocesan and religious order priests as well as deacons, who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors,” according to a statement issued by the diocese Sunday night.

The number of names was not revealed, but it is expected to be in the dozens. The diocese said it would also include “other pertinent information.” It’s unclear how far back in time the list will go.

“As this list is made public, it is our hope that it provides healing and consolation to those who have been harmed and is a sign of our ongoing commitment to transparency and protecting children and youth,” the diocese said.

BishopAccountability.org, a website that tracks the Catholic abuse crisis, lists 39 Rhode Island priests who have been publicly accused of sexual abuse of minors. The oldest of the priests listed took final vows in 1923.

The list is coming just days after Rhode Island lawmakers passed a bill backed by survivors that would extend the civil statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse from seven years to 35.

Bishop Thomas Tobin first announced during an interview on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers last December that he would release a list of credibly accused priests sometime in 2019. Other dioceses have been doing the same in recent months following last summer’s explosive grand-jury report in Pennsylvania and revelations about ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

At the time, Tobin said he didn’t think any of the names on the list would surprise the public because most of the cases have been publicized already in news reports or when the priest was removed from service.

“In my 13 years here I have publicly removed from office five priests who were credibly accused,” he noted.

The diocese had spent roughly $18 million as of last year on legal settlements with victims over the decades, and another $2 million on support services like counseling, according to the bishop.

Under a “letter of understanding” with the attorney general signed in 2016, the diocese pledged to forward all accusations to three agencies: the state police, the local police department where the abuse allegedly occurred, and the attorney general’s office. Since 1993 it has also had an Office of Compliance, led by a retired state police major, that investigates allegations.

Eli Sherman and Tim White contributed to this report.