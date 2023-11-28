PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium expected to bring thousands of people to Southern New England late next week, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau is highlighting some of the events being held in the capital city.
From a tribute to the troops to holiday-themed festivities, here’s a look at what’s happening the weekend of December 8-10.
Friday Dec. 8
7:45 p.m. – WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown (Tribute to Troops)
5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Holiday Markets at Farm Fresh Market Hall
5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo
5:30 p.m. – WaterFire (Partial Lighting supported by General Dynamics Electric Boat)
7:30 p.m. – A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep
Saturday Dec. 9
7 p.m. – Comedian Bert Kreischer – Tops Off World Tour
12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep
5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo
Sunday Dec. 10
12 p.m. – Providence College Men’s Basketball vs. Brown
11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Holiday Markets at Farm Fresh Market Hall
12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep
5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo