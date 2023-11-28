PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium expected to bring thousands of people to Southern New England late next week, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau is highlighting some of the events being held in the capital city.

From a tribute to the troops to holiday-themed festivities, here’s a look at what’s happening the weekend of December 8-10.

Friday Dec. 8

7:45 p.m. – WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown (Tribute to Troops)

5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Holiday Markets at Farm Fresh Market Hall

5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

5:30 p.m. – WaterFire (Partial Lighting supported by General Dynamics Electric Boat)

7:30 p.m. – A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep

Saturday Dec. 9

7 p.m. – Comedian Bert Kreischer – Tops Off World Tour

12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep

5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

Sunday Dec. 10

12 p.m. – Providence College Men’s Basketball vs. Brown

11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Holiday Markets at Farm Fresh Market Hall

12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep

5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo