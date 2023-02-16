PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The driver who reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian in Providence Monday night has turned herself in, according to police.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, tells 12 News 34-year-old Alisha Pina has been charged with failure to stop in an accident resulting in personal injury.

Pina, of Lincoln, has also been charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operation of a motor vehicle without insurance and failure to render aid, as well as a right of way in crosswalks violation.

Pina is accused of hitting and killing the pedestrian, who has not been identified, on North Main Street.

Lague said it’s possible Pina will face additional charges as the investigation continues.