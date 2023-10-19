PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan is launching a campaign Thursday morning to raise awareness about the rise of workplace violence against healthcare workers.

The goal of the campaign is to teach the public about the violence healthcare workers experience and inform them how to create a safer workplace for staff.

Last month, a nurse was critically injured after he was attacked by a patient at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police said Scott Amaral was “violently assaulted” by George Bower in the Jane Brown building — the hospital’s psychiatric department.

At last check, Amaral was in critical condition.

Lifespan will release more information on their safety campaign at 10:30 a.m.