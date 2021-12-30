Providence police providing additional details at Lifespan hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Police Department has expanded its presence and security strategy at Rhode Island Hospital and Miriam Hospital.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré told 12 News the extra presence is “based on a growing security concern and request from Lifespan.”

The hospital group will be paying for the police detail, according to Paré.

Paré adds that they will continue to work with them so the resources are deployed where they are most effective.

12 News has reached out to Lifespan as to why they made this request but have not yet heard back.