1. If you ask Gov. Dan McKee, the only issue with the ILO Group contract is the news coverage. "You cross the line when you start talking negatively about people who volunteer and then people that are working with me," McKee told Ian Donnis last week. But if you ask a host of others -- the attorney general, Democratic and Republican lawmakers, the former director of the Department of Administration, rival candidates for governor -- the process that led up to ILO's $5.2 million deal warrants the scrutiny it's received. That sentiment was widely expressed following our report Monday night revealing that the blueprint for what became the ILO contract was written by McKee confidante Mike Magee, whose own subordinate had founded ILO the day before. On Twitter, state Rep. David Place pointed out that ILO was subsequently the only company whose initial bid on the contract was anywhere near what the governor was seeking. "Anyone looking at how this played out could see how it went down," Place tweeted. "The least experienced, but best connected, bidder was able to just read the Governor's mind and know what he wanted?" Many State House observers -- including some supportive of McKee -- say they are surprised he didn't cancel the contract due to the controversy over the procurement process. (One suggested that if ILO is as skilled as McKee says, they should easily win a rebid.) But the governor is adamant that his administration did nothing wrong in selecting ILO, and insists he needs the company's expertise on issues including the Providence schools takeover.

2. Our latest on ILO: why the company initially avoided a standard 1% fee for similar contracts.