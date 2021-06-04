LGBTQ flag now atop Providence City Hall in celebration of Pride Month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The rain didn’t stop dozens of people from gathering in Providence to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month Friday afternoon.

The crowd initially gathered at Biltmore Park before walking over to Providence City Hall, where the iconic rainbow flag was raised.

Dion Baker emceed the flag-raising ceremony and said he’s extremely grateful to live in a community that accepts people for who they are.

Flying proudly atop City Hall, is a symbol of the City’s unity, strength and solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community. Today it is with great Pride that as Mayor, I proclaim June as #Pride Month in the @CityofProv! pic.twitter.com/9vRCXHKPO6 — Jorge Elorza (@Jorge_Elorza) June 4, 2021

“I remember being a young person and when I was at that age, questioning my sexuality and trying to find myself as a gay man, it was breath of fresh air to know that the city was tolerant,” Baker said.

“To see the flag being raised is like ‘hey, we’re here and we’re not going anywhere,'” he continued.

Baker said he was excited to see the number of people who attended the ceremony. He said it’s been a rough year, especially amid a global pandemic, and with the recent postponement of PrideFest, he thinks everyone wanted to be together to celebrate during the month of June.

“Now with [restrictions] being lifted and more people getting vaccinated, I think people wanted to come out and see each other and give each other that old-fashioned hug,” Baker said.

The flag will remain atop Providence City Hall until the end of June.