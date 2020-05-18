Providence Water: Lead found in drinking water of homes and businesses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Water has found elevated levels of lead in the drinking water of some homes and buildings in communities that the company serves.

Providence Water said Monday it offers a number of resources for customers to find out if their home is affected, including an interactive map to see if the service line bringing water to their home is made of lead.

Customers can also call (401) 521-6303 to see if their address has lead service.

Lead poisoning can cause serious health problems, especially in pregnant women and young children.