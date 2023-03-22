PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Supporters and opponents are expected to testify at the State House on a resolution urging education officials to keep doors open at Providence schools slated for closure.

The House Education Committee will hear testimony on Resolution 5170, which strongly urges the R.I. Department of Education (RIDE) and other school officials to reverse the decision to close Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary, Carl G. Lauro Elementary and Gilbert Stuart Middle. The resolution is non-binding.

announced last year the state would close Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary and Carl G. Lauro Elementary at the end of the school year, sparking outrage from members of community. The state-controlled district also plans to close Gilbert Stuart by 2025.

After announcing the closure of the two elementary schools, RIDE attributed the decision to the dire conditions of the school buildings during a walk-through with media at Feinstein Elementary.

“We’re sending kids to school — and teachers are coming to work in a place that you can actually smell the sewage,” Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green previously told 12 News.

Infante-Green said the state is pushing forward an initiative to replace existing schools with fewer, newer ones.

“These buildings are the most costly to repair … some of them, Broad in particular, we’ve repaired the roof three times,” Infante-Green said Wednesday. “Newer and fewer is not just a Providence initiative.”

Those in support of the resolution said they are fighting to keep the schools open and are angered the district didn’t seek public input on the looming closure.

12 News obtained written testimony Providence Public Schools Superintendent Javier Montañez submitted in opposition of the resolution.

“School closures are always emotional, but Providence students cannot continue to live in the past,” Montanez said. “After decades of inaction to address school facility deficiencies, Providence Public Schools are finally on pace to create more 21st century learning spaces,” Montanez said.