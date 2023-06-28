PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Testimony wrapped up Wednesday in the trial for the man accused of killing a 24-year-old woman nearly three years ago.

Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baermann back in August 2021.

Prosecutors believe Pinkerton shot Brophy-Baermann while she was standing by her parked car on Olney Street with her then-boyfriend. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

It took more than a year for police to track down Pinkerton and his suspected accomplice Shawn Mann. It was a routine traffic stop that broke the case wide open, according to prosecutors, when officers found a ghost gun wrapped in a bandana near where the suspects were pulled over.

Miya Brophy-Baermann

Providence Detective Theodore Michael was the last person to testify in Pinkerton’s trial. His testimony focused on cellphone tower data recorded the night Brophy-Baermann was killed.

Michael told the jury he used data from the suspects’ phones to try and pinpoint where the suspects were the night Brophy-Baermann was killed.

The science behind cellphone towers isn’t exact, according to Michael, who explained that investigators can only estimate a phone’s location whenever it receives an incoming, outgoing or missed call. Social media and text messages sent from the phone can’t be monitored by cellphone towers, he added.

Michael said both suspects’ phones pinged off of a cellphone tower near Olney Street the night Brophy-Baermann was killed.

Philip Vicini, one of Pinkerton’s attorneys, argued that cellphone tower data is unreliable and investigators can’t definitively confirm Pinkerton was at the pinged locations.

“Devices are not people, they are used by people,” Vicini said.

Both sides agreed Wednesday that Pinkerton was not licensed to carry a firearm the night of Brophy-Baermann’s death, especially a ghost gun with an obliterated serial number.

Closing arguments will be heard Thursday morning, according to Judge Robert Krause. Mann’s next court date is scheduled for July.

Prior to her death, Brophy-Baermann had just graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in speech pathology and started a job in her field. Her parents started a scholarship fund in her name.