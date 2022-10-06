PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is once again shifting the traffic pattern in the Providence Viaduct work zone on I-95 North.

RIDOT said the Atwells Avenue on-ramp will be shifted on to the new viaduct bridge Thursday night. The first three lanes were moved over the past several weeks.

Courtesy of RIDOT

RIDOT urges drivers on the ramp to take it slow, as there will be a curve in the lane before it connects to the bridge.

Once all traffic is shifted onto the new bridge, RIDOT said it will begin to demolish the old one beside it.

The entire project, which includes changes to the 6/10 connector, is slated to be completed by 2025. For more details on the project, visit RIDOT’s website.