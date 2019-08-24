Providence police investigating apparent murder-suicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

The tragic scene unfolded in the 400 block of Charles Street just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Deputy Chief Thomas Verdi said the victim, a 48-year-old woman, was shot and killed in the street by her estranged husband.

“After he shot and killed her, he fled into a house on Charles Street. We spent well over an hour trying to make contact with him to no avail,” Verdi said.

A portion of Charles Street was blocked off for several hours as police tried to make contact with the suspect.

“At the appropriate time we made entry into the apartment and special response unit found him dead on the 3rd floor,” Verdi said the 50-year-old had taken his own life.

While they had been trying to contact the suspect, police asked people to stay away from the area but stressed there was no immediate danger to the public.

“We had police officers in surveillance locations for all the right reasons,” Verdi said.

Shooting on Charles Street in Providence https://t.co/iZyV9Z4wfF — Courtney Carter (@_CourtneyNews) August 24, 2019

Police continue to investigate the homicide, which is the city’s 10th this year.

“It’s very tragic, condolences go out to the family. We’ve had several conversations with some of the family members, very nice wonderful people,” Verdi said.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.