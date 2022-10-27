EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is gearing up to install a lane split on I-195 West in East Providence.

The lane split will be implemented Nov. 11 and will create a work zone in the middle of the Washington Bridge for its continued rehabilitation, according to RIDOT.

RIDOT said the new traffic pattern will remain in place for one year and will include two lanes to the left of the work zone and one to the right.

The lane split will begin right after the highway shifts from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange.

RIDOT said drivers shouldn’t slow down or try to switch lanes at the split, adding that both sides continue toward I-95.

Those looking to take either the Gano Street exit (Exit 1D) or the South Main Street (1C) exit must keep right at the split.

The lane split is part of the $78 million Washington Bridge project, which continues to address structural deficiencies on the westbound portion of the bridge.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2026.