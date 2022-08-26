PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heads up if you’re planning on traveling through Providence via Route 146 this weekend.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will be changing the traffic patterns both on and around Route 146 as construction crews work to repair the Hawkins Street Bridge.

Beginning Friday night, all travel lanes in both directions on Route 146 will be shifted to the left.

RIDOT expects the lane shifts to be in place for roughly two months, followed by another shift that will last another two months.

In addition, Hawkins Street will be reduced to one lane starting in early September near the bridge. One-way traffic will be directed across the bridge by a temporary signal.

“These changes will provide safe work zones for concrete repairs on this 65-year-old bridge,” RIDOT said.

RIDOT expects the traffic patterns on Route 146 and Hawkins Street to return to normal by the end of the year.