La Salle suspends 3 soccer players after hate speech incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — La Salle Academy took action against three student-athletes after a video containing racial slurs appeared on social media.

The incident reportedly happened during a lockerroom celebration after the boys’ soccer team defeated Tolman High School. One of the students was captured on video using the “n-word.”

“We were made aware of the unfortunate incidents on Saturday,” Principal Donald Kavanagh said. “Let me be clear, the actions by three of our student-athletes were a grievous error in good judgment and will not be tolerated at La Salle. This is not who we are or what we stand for at La Salle.”

“While we have handled the matter internally and confidentially, this incident is a grave violation of our code of ethics and sportsmanship and will be treated seriously,” he continued.

Kavanagh told Eyewitness News the boys will have an extensive suspension from the school and the team.

He also said the school considered expulsion but it was taken off the table “due to the cooperation and support of the parents.”

Kavanagh said the school has also discussed this matter with the Interscholastic League.

“We apologize to Tolman, the players, coaches, students and parents – and to our own La Salle family,” Kavanagh said.