PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of children in need will receive winter coats Thursday morning as part of an annual distribution drive.

Now in its 15th year, “Warm Hands Warm Hearts” will take place at the Providence Community Health Center on Prairie Avenue. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

The coats will be distributed to children of all ages while supplies last. Hats, mittens and scarves will also be available.