‘Keep breathing’: Lifespan psychologist suggests slowing things down in 2021

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Lifespan psychologist suggests people try slowing things down and focus on what is going well after the stresses of 2020 and a rocky start to the New Year.

In an interview on 12 News Now at 4, Dr. Ernestine Jennings said to focus on things to look forward to.

“Nothing changes overnight, so remain focused on the things you can control,” Jennings said.

As far as New Year’s resolutions go, Jennings said people can make a large goal that gives them motivation, as long as they are able to scale those goals back into smaller chunks when they don’t meet certain expectations.

Watch the full video with Dr. Jennings in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/30/2020: Dr. Alexandria Caple

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community