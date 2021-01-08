‘Keep breathing’: Lifespan psychologist suggests slowing things down in 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Lifespan psychologist suggests people try slowing things down and focus on what is going well after the stresses of 2020 and a rocky start to the New Year.

In an interview on 12 News Now at 4, Dr. Ernestine Jennings said to focus on things to look forward to.

“Nothing changes overnight, so remain focused on the things you can control,” Jennings said.

As far as New Year’s resolutions go, Jennings said people can make a large goal that gives them motivation, as long as they are able to scale those goals back into smaller chunks when they don’t meet certain expectations.

