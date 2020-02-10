Karen Adams being inducted to RI Radio & TV Hall of Fame

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ We all knew she was a Hall of Famer. Now, it’s official.

Karen Adams, who anchored for WPRI-TV newscasts from 1989 to 2010, is being inducted into the Rhode Island Radio and TV Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020.

Two of her coanchors have already been inducted: Walter Cryan in 2019, and Mike Montecalvo in 2015.

During her two decades with WPRI 12, Adams won several awards including an Emmy Award for individual achievement in anchoring and was inducted into the Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Last year, Adams committed $1 million toward a scholarship at the University of Rhode Island for female students in communications. She was born in Missouri but now lives in Narragansett.

The 2020 class of inductees also includes anchor Frank Coletta, who retired from WJAR-TV last year, meteorologist John Ghiorse, who has delivered forecasts for WJAR-TV, WLNE-TV and GoLocalProv, deejay Davey Morris of 92 PRO FM and a posthumous award is being given to investigative journalist Jim Taricani of WJAR-TV, who died last year.

The Hall of Fame is also honoring WPRO-AM/FM former executive Mitch Dolan with the Executive Award.

The organization is holding its annual induction ceremony and dinner April 30 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick at 5:30 p.m.