PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnson and Wales University (JWU) announced Wednesday it is tapping a former politician to speak at commencement.

Former Congressman Jim Langevin will deliver the keynote address at the graduate ceremony and will also receive an honorary Doctor of Business Administration. The undergraduate speaker will be author and former Vitamix Chief Executive Officer Jodi L. Berg.

Commencement will be held Saturday, May 6 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion starting at 2 p.m. for the undergraduate class. At 10 a.m., JWU will hold the graduate ceremony.

For more details, visit the university’s website.