PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnson and Wales student allegedly choked a Providence police officer at a Halloween party over the weekend.

Police said Cole Dirico, 21, of Connecticut, started a fight at a home on Pembroke Avenue Saturday after he wasn’t allowed into a party.

Dirico was reportedly wearing a swat costume and began fighting a legitimate police officer who was trying to break up the fight.

Jonathan Hernandez, 22, and Jean Maruri, 21, are also charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

The suspect appeared in court today and pleaded not guilty. He is due back in two weeks.