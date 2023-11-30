PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Incoming Johnson & Wales University (JWU) students are now required to live on-campus for their first three years.

The new residency requirement, which takes effect in fall 2024, only impacts next year’s freshman class. It will not impact currently enrolled undergraduate students.

“More than 50% of students at JWU’s Providence campus call one of the on-campus residence halls home,” said Melanie Tucker, JWU’s vice president of student affairs. “Living on campus allows our students to experience the best of Providence in a close-knit community.”

JWU is adopting the policy in an effort to improve student retention and engagement. The university also hopes it will foster a stronger culture of student involvement.

Marie Bernardo-Sousa, president of JWU’s Providence campus, said it will also address concerns regarding the lack of housing in the capital city.

“Here in Providence, JWU is committed to working with the city by freeing up community housing and allowing more options for those who live and work in the Providence area, contributing to an overall vibrant city for our students to call home,” Bernardo-Sousa said.