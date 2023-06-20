PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the two men accused of shooting a 24-year-old woman to death in Providence nearly two years ago returned to court Tuesday.

Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2021 death of Miya Brophy-Baermann.

Brophy-Baermann was on the sidewalk saying goodbye to a friend when she was gunned down in what investigators described as a drive-by shooting. Detectives believe she was an innocent bystander and not the intended target.

Miya Brophy-Baermann

It took more than a year for investigators to track down Pinkerton and 32-year-old Shawn Mann, who have both pleaded not guilty.

Pinkerton was in court Tuesday as 14 jurors were questioned by the prosecution and defense.

The questions ranged from the jurors’ stance on firearms to their thoughts on Juneteenth becoming a state holiday.

Pinkerton’s attorney asked each juror the same question: “Can you look at Mr. Pinkerton and see an innocent man?”

(Story continues below.)

Isaiah Pinkerton (Courtesy: Providence Police Department)

Shawn Mann (Courtesy: Providence Police Department)

Pinkerton’s trial is set to begin Wednesday, while Mann’s next court date is scheduled for July.

Prior to her death, Brophy-Baermann had just graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in speech pathology and started a job in her field. Her parents started a scholarship fund in her name.