PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people gathered at Roger Williams Park Sunday for the 5th annual Juneteenth RI commemoration.

The event, celebrating freedom, hope, and heritage, began at 12:00 p.m. Sunday and is expected to continue until 9:00 p.m..

Juneteenth is a federal holiday observed annually on June 19th commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It is also known as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, and Juneteenth Independence Day.