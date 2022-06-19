PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Juneteenth celebrations went through the day at Roger Williams Park in Providence. The event was completely free with vendors, food and music.

12 News spoke to people about the national holiday and what it means to them.

“There were people in Texas, there were slaves who did not know they were quote on quote “free” when they found out they celebrated and we continue to celebrate the freedom that we have in this country.” said Jim Vincent, President of the NAACP Providence.

“We are free but we still have much work to do, but we’re here to celebrate and we’re so excited because it’s a national holiday,” Juneteenth RI Board Member Lydia Angel Cooper said.

“The idea is to show not only was there slavery, but we came through slavery and accomplished many things and we do many things together,” Onna Moniz-John said.

The event ended with a show of fireworks at dusk.