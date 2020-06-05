Protest in Providence: Activists to gather at Kennedy Plaza, march to State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the past week, the city of Providence has seen two vastly different public demonstrations.

Last Saturday, thousands of protesters gathered in the wake of George Floyd’s death to demand justice and call for an end to racial inequality. It was a peaceful event, marred slightly by vandalism at the State House long after the crowd dispersed.

Then, two days later, violence and destruction broke out after hundreds of people gathered downtown. Stores were damaged and looted, police officers were hurt, several of their vehicles were destroyed, and dozens of people were arrested as a result.

Another large event is planned for Friday afternoon, and both organizers and police are hoping for a peaceful demonstration.

The “Protect Black Lives Protest” was organized through Facebook and at last check, more than 1,200 said they would attend. The plan is to gather at Kennedy Plaza at 4:30 p.m. It will start with a speaking program where people can share their personal stories, followed by a march to the State House.

The event is expected to have a focus on youth. It was organized by 16-year-old Faith Quinnea, who said she wants to make sure people her age are connected with the national movement for justice and know that they, too, have a voice.

“I want them to know it’s inside of them,” she said Thursday. “For me, I had to look for it, I had to look for ways to use it.”

Quinnea said she hopes everything goes according to plan and stays peaceful.

“I can’t control everybody out there, but I can try and persuade and advise everybody out there, I can try my best to make sure everybody is on the same page,” she said. “But there may be some that may not have the same objectives as me and I respect that because everybody feels differently.”

In a news conference Thursday, public safety officials said there’s “no credible information” to suggest any violence is planned on Friday, but assured the public they’ll be ready for any scenario. Police will be working with state resources and the National Guard, who will be on alert in Rhode Island at least through the weekend.

“We will do everything that we can and have a peaceful demonstration that this community wants and needs and should have,” Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said.

A citywide curfew enacted by Mayor Jorge Elorza following the riots goes into effect at 9 p.m. Friday, and police will disperse the crowds at that time.

Barriers have already been set up outside the State House. Gov. Gina Raimondo said they’re preparing for the worst while hoping for the best.

On Friday morning, she held a joint news conference with Brother Gary Dantzler of Black Lives Matter RI.

Dantzler said the group has no part in the recent violence; they want peace and to eliminate systemic racism.

“There’s a difference between hating police officers and understanding police officers,” Dantzler said Friday. “We don’t hate police officers — let me get this clear. We understand there are some bad police officers out there and we’re trying to fix the problem.”

Both leaders said the riots Monday night into Tuesday were not protesters, but agitators looking to destroy.

“The anger and frustration of the black community is justified and it is time — myself included — to look within ourselves and challenge ourselves to take action to find solutions,” Raimondo said.

Raimondo and Dantzler said in the days ahead, they both want to see more diversity in local police departments as well as improved training and body camera use.

Black Lives Matters members may be at Friday’s protest, but Dantzler said they’ll be taking a backseat because they don’t know enough about the organizers.

The group plans to hold a peaceful protest on Saturday in Newport.