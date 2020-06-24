Raimondo, RIDOH to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Raimondo is expected to unveil new rules for state beaches after reports of crowding on Saturday and Sunday. Raimondo said an estimated 40,000 people visited the beaches over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced three more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 906.

RIDOH also reported another 71 people tested positive for the virus out of nearly 3,500 tests for a daily positivity rate of 2%.

According to the health department, there are currently 105 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, 19 are in the intensive care unit and 17 are on ventilators.

