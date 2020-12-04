Judge to rule on state’s restraining order against Maxx Fitness gyms

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Superior Court Judge is set to rule on the state’s temporary restraining order against Maxx Fitness Clubzz which seeks to shut down its locations in Lincoln and Warren.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The two gyms stayed open when Gov. Gina Raimondo’s two-week pause began on Monday. All types of fitness centers were instructed to close during that period.

The complaint includes a $500 fine for each day the gyms remain open.

A number of gym owners showed up at Maxx Fitness on Wednesday to show support for their decision to challenge the restrictions.

According to the R.I. Department of Health, the temporary restrictions and closures are necessary in order to reduce transmission rates.

“The restrictions are really focused on what are considered higher-risk settings, in those places like gyms, for example,” RIDOH spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said.

Maxx Fitness owner Matthew D’Amico said if the gyms shut down again, they may not be able to reopen.