Judge to issue verdict in Sgt. Hanley trial Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police sergeant accused of excessive force is expected to learn his fate Thursday, following an unusual seven-day trial that took place over five weeks in Providence District Court.

Judge Brian Goldman is scheduled to announce his verdict in the assault trial of Sgt. Joseph Hanley from the bench at 2 p.m.

Hanley is accused of assaulting a man named Rishod Gore during an arrest on April 19 last year. Prosecutors say he kicked, punched and kneeled on Gore in a way that was neither reasonable nor necessary to complete the arrest.

Hanley has vigorously defended his actions as standard “compliance strikes” that are allowed under use-of-force guidelines when a suspect is resisting. But his own police department determined otherwise, suspending him shortly after the incident and ultimately forwarding their internal investigation into his actions to the attorney general’s office for prosecution.

Both Hanley and Gore took the stand during the trial, each testifying for more than seven hours in a case that has touched on hot-button issues of policing and race.

Gore, who is Black, testified that he feared for his life during the encounter on Tell Street, thinking of other Black men who have not survived their physical altercations with police officers.

The impetus for the arrest, according to Hanley and other officers that testified during the trial, was the fact that Gore waved his phone at police and shouted something they took as threatening, right after they arrested his friend for a domestic incident.

Gore left the scene and got into his girlfriend’s BMW, and officers followed. Body camera video of the resulting altercation was played over and over again throughout the trial.

Initially, Sgt. Hanley and his subordinates opened the door and pulled Gore from the car — Gore says he was never asked or ordered to leave the vehicle before it got physical — before eventually handcuffing him on the ground after a struggle.

Officer Abraham Lugo, a witness for the prosecution, held Gore down after he was handcuffed, and testified that Gore was no longer resisting the officers’ attempts to arrest him.

But prosecutors say even after that Hanley took five actions against Gore that constitute excessive force: a kick to the side, a punch, kneeling on his neck, a kick to the face, and stepping on his calves — all while verbally berating Gore, referring to him as an “animal” and a “savage,” and calling him an explicit term.

Much of the incident was captured on Lugo’s body camera, though he wasn’t always facing Hanley, leaving certain moments to be heard but not seen. Hanley did not turn his own body camera on until after the alleged assault was over.

Hanley attempted to explain each action during the trial, outright denying a kick to the face or head, though Gore testified the sergeant kicked him in the face. The kick and punch to the side were targeted “compliance strikes,” Hanley said, while the alleged knee to the neck was actually a knee to the shoulder area. He walked on Gore’s calves to avoid getting kicked in the groin, he said.

Because Hanley is being tried for a misdemeanor in Providence District Court and waived his right to a jury, if convicted he’ll have the opportunity to be tried by a jury in Superior Court on appeal. Rhode Island court rules require an appeal of a District Court trial be heard in Superior Court “de novo,” or from the beginning, rather than as just a review of what happened in the lower court.

The verdict will have an impact on much more than Hanley’s criminal record. The 17-year veteran of the Providence Police Department has been suspended for nearly a year, but remains employed by the city, where he can get a full pension at 20 years.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and the Police Department’s leaders are seeking to fire Hanley, a process that has been on pause during the criminal proceedings because of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a state law.

Terminating Hanley will require a hearing under the LEOBOR statute, involving a panel of current and retired police officers.