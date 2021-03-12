Judge to issue verdict in Sgt. Hanley case next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Judge Brian Goldman is now deliberating over the fate of a Providence police officer accused of kicking, punching and kneeling on the neck of a Black man on a Federal Hill street last year.

Sgt. Joseph Hanley’s trial on a misdemeanor count of simple assault and/or battery concluded in Providence District Court Friday, with closing arguments from both the prosecution and the defense.

Hanley’s defense attorney, Michael Colucci, accused two of the prosecution’s witnesses of lying during their testimony, and said the attorney general’s office wanted to stretch the truth of what Hanley did to 29-year-old Rishod Gore on the night of April 19, 2020.

“Perhaps it was the political climate over the last year, but the evidence has shown in this case that this has not been so much a search for the truth as it has been a search for the results,” Colucci said Friday.

He sought to convince Goldman — who will be rendering the verdict, since this is a bench trial — that Gore’s testimony about Hanley kicking him in the face and kneeling on his neck were not credible.

“His credibility is impeached by his multiple convictions, your honor,” Colucci said. “His bias against police is all too obvious.”

During Gore’s day-long testimony earlier in the trial, Colucci had similarly accused him of being biased against police because he wore a face mask to court that said Black Lives Matter.

Colucci also sought to cast doubt on a witness named Michaela Perry Gagne, a civilian who filmed the incident on her phone and testified on the first day of the trial that she saw Hanley kick Gore in the head.

“She sees what she wants to see because she has a preconceived bias,” Colucci said.

The prosecutor, Special Assistant Attorney General Michael McCabe, dismissed those claims and said the state has met its burden of proof. He offered five different instances when Hanley allegedly assaulted Gore: a kick to the side, a punch, kneeling on his neck, walking on his calves and kicking him in the head.

“All five strikes were unreasonable and unnecessary,” McCabe said.

While Hanley denies kicking Gore in the head, he gave other explanations for the strikes that were captured by a body-worn camera on the chest of his subordinate, Officer Abraham Lugo. (Hanley didn’t turn his own camera on, which means some of the incident wasn’t captured on video.)

That kick to the side? It was actually a knee to the elbow, Colucci said Friday. The alleged punch to the ribs was a “compliance strike” with the side of Hanley’s fist, he said. What appeared to be Hanley kneeling on Gore’s neck was actually him kneeling on his shoulder. And when the video shows Hanley walking on Gore’s calves, Colucci said he did so to prevent Gore from kicking him in the groin.

The use of force was strategic, not malicious, Colucci argued throughout the trial.

McCabe strongly disputed that argument, pointing to the demeaning language Hanley used toward Gore throughout the video, as Gore repeatedly asked why he was being arrested.

“He did have ill will towards Mr. Gore,” McCabe said. “How do we know that? He’s calling him the ‘C’ word, he’s calling him an animal, he’s calling him a savage.”

Gore said he took those words to be racial slurs.

“I’ve been Black 29 years, so I’ve heard these words before and I know in what kind of context they’re used,” Gore testified in February.

Outside of court Friday, Colucci said he was grateful to the court for hearing Hanley’s side of the story.

“The sergeant’s been waiting for quite a while for someone to hear his side of the case and his input,” Colucci said. “We’ll anxiously await the judge’s decision next week.”

The verdict in the criminal case is just one part of the action against Hanley for his alleged actions last year. The city of Providence has moved to terminate him, a process that was put on pause by the criminal case under Rhode Island’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

The next step in that process would be a hearing before a panel of other active or retired police officers.

The timing of the process depends on the the verdict. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said if Hanley is convicted and appeals to the R.I. Superior Court, his potential firing would have to wait until the case is adjudicated.

Rhode Island court rules allow a defendant who is convicted by a judge in Providence District Court to get an entirely new trial by jury in the Superior Court on appeal.

If Hanley is acquitted, the LEOBOR hearing could then move forward, since the criminal case is over. But it could potentially make it more difficult to secure a termination.

Colucci acknowledged in court that Hanley’s job and pension are on the line in this case.

“This is for all the marbles, your honor,” he said.