PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders are gathered outside the Rhode Island State House supporting homeless individuals after Gov. Dan McKee’s deadline asking them to leave the premises.

McKee’s staff handed out notices on Wednesday to individuals sleeping at the homeless camp telling them to leave by Friday at 9 a.m.

According to a spokesperson for the governor, those who stay will be criminally charged with trespassing

12 News crews observed fewer tents on State House grounds Friday morning, but some still remain.

Defense Attorney Rick Corley filed a temporary injunction Thursday night, asking a judge to halt the removal of homeless individuals from the State House. A hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.

“As far as I am concerned, they are all Rhode Islanders,” Corley said. “You own this property. I own this property. The governor is the temporary person who is sitting in the office, it is not his property, it is Rhode Islanders’ property.”

Homeless individuals at the State House were offered a bed, transportation, and storage for their belongings, according to McKee’s office. Corley argues those promises weren’t kept, adding the Cranston Street Armory warming station hasn’t opened and other shelters are full.

As of Thursday, no vendors had submitted proposals to run the location and no word yet on when the station would open. The deadline for proposal submissions was extended through Dec. 15, according to the Housing Secretary’s office.

Adam Northrop, one of the individuals camping at the State House, told 12 News he feels the removal is ridiculous.

“It’s illegal and it’s not right to the people sitting here,” Northrop said. “Because the fact is everyone has to have a home, and this is not a home or a way to live.”

Take a look!



There are a lot of people outside the Rhode Island State House. They said they are here to show their support for the people living outside. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/TwwaNeqQhK — Dana Casullo (@DanaCasullo) December 9, 2022

McKee told 12 News on Thursday they are working with providers to establish more than 350 new shelter beds.

“We’re going to continue to expand the number until we have more shelter than we need so that we actually can get to the work in terms of housing,” McKee said.

Executive Director of the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness Caitlin Frumerie told 12 News Thursday their organization is stretched thin, as need for shelter grows in the state.

“We have approximately 875 beds in our system and last night, I had six openings,” Frumerie said. “We have over 500 people living outdoors, these are just some of the individuals. There’s just not enough beds.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island sent a letter to McKee Thursday alleging the measures used to remove individuals from the camp are “inappropriate” and “without legal basis.”