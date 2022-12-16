PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island judge has denied a preliminary injunction filed earlier this week on behalf of a group of homeless protesters camped outside the State House.

Superior Court Justice David Cruise found the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate that efforts to remove the protesters from the property was a violation of their rights.

The homeless individuals have been living in tents on the State House grounds to call attention to what they say is a lack of adequate housing and shelter. Staff from Gov. Dan McKee’s office handed them all notices on Dec. 7 saying they must leave the premises within 48 hours.

Outreach coordinators were also on hand to help those individuals find shelter and transportation, the governor’s office said.

While “the majority” of the people in the encampment took them up on the offer, according to McKee, about two dozen remained in protest. They were allowed to stay past Dec. 9 after a judge filed a temporary restraining order at the request of an attorney.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Rhode Island Center for Justice then announced this past Tuesday they were suing to protect the protesters’ rights to free speech and assembly. The attorneys said they often find there are fewer shelter beds available in the state than there are unhoused people in need of shelter.

Steven Brown, executive director of the ACLU’s Rhode Island chapter, told 12 News they plan to appeal the judge’s decision on Friday. He had not yet heard when the encampment will be removed from the State House grounds.

This is a breaking news update. We’ll have more details from court on 12 News starting at 4.