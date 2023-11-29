PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge has rejected efforts by the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) and UnitedHealthcare of New England (UHC) to dismiss a lawsuit linked to a data breach that impacted more than 20,000 current and former state employees.

The class-action lawsuit, filed last year by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Rhode Island, alleges that RIPTA and UHC failed to “properly maintain, protect, purge and safely destroy the data” that was stolen by hackers during an August 2021 cyberattack.

The ACLU also accused RIPTA and UHC of not notifying those who were impacted in a timely manner.

The security breach compromised data files provided to RIPTA by UHC, which contained the personal information of the affected workers, most of whom have no ties to the public transit agency.

The impacted state employees weren’t made aware of the data breach until four months after it happened. The public transit agency claimed that it took them some time to identify and notify the workers whose private information was illegally accessed by suspected criminals.

RIPTA and UHC requested the lawsuit be dismissed on the grounds that none of the plaintiffs had the legal standing to proceed.

But Rhode Island Superior Court Judge Brian Stern determined that allegations describing the identify theft and hacking of bank and credit card accounts experienced by some of the plaintiffs were enough to proceed with the lawsuit.

Stern also ruled that various claims of the plaintiffs, including alleged violations of the state’s health care confidentiality law, negligence in failing to properly safeguard the data, and breach of contract-related claims for not protecting the privacy of the stolen information, can proceed.

“Data breaches are a pervasive problem for consumers all across the county,” ACLU cooperating attorney Peter Wasylyk said. “This decision is important because it is the first of its kind in Rhode Island. In setting out the legal requirements for bringing a data breach claim, the ruling provides an important opportunity for our plaintiffs to vindicate their privacy rights.”

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for those affected by the breach, along with 10 years’ worth of identity and credit monitoring paid for by RIPTA and UHC.

Cristy Raposo Perry, a spokesperson for RIPTA, tells 12 News the public transit agency has received Stern’s ruling and will be “taking a close look at it.”