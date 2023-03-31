PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Court Judge Richard Licht is back home after he was hit by a Jeep outside the Rhode Island State House last month.

A spokesperson for Licht’s family released a statement to 12 News on Friday saying he’s “home recovering and making good progress.”

“He and his family continue to be grateful to all those who have offered support and well wishes for his recovery,” the statement continued.

Licht, who also served as the state’s lieutenant governor in the late 1980s, was hit while crossing Smith Street on the evening of Feb. 15. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

About a week after he was struck, Licht was transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston to continue his recovery.

The driver who hit Licht remained at the scene, according to police. At this time, she’s not facing any charges.