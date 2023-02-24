PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Superior Court Judge Richard Licht will continue his recovery at a rehabilitation center after he was hit by a car last week.

A spokesperson for the judge told 12 News that Licht was transferred to Boston’s Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital on Friday.

Licht was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in serious condition on Feb. 15 after he was struck outside the Rhode Island State House.

“Richard is in good spirits and is so appreciative of the continued expressions of love and support from friends, colleagues, and the many people in Rhode Island and beyond who have reached out to us,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Licht served as Rhode Island’s lieutenant governor from 1985 to 1989.