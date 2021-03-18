Providence Police Sgt. Hanley found guilty of assault, sentenced to probation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A judge has found Providence Police Sgt. Joseph Hanley guilty of assaulting a man on Tell Street last year, in an incident captured on body-camera video.

Judge Brian Goldman announced the verdict from the bench in Providence District Court Thursday afternoon, saying he found Hanley’s testimony during the trial to be an “utter fabrication.”

He sentenced Hanley to one year of probation, ordered him to complete five anger management courses and issued a no-contact order between him and the victim, Rishod Gore.

Hanley’s attorney said he intends to appeal the ruling to the Superior Court.

Sgt. Hanley and his attorney went out the back way of the courthouse to avoid the cameras out front — declined to comment on the verdict or his employment with PPD, other than to say they will appeal pic.twitter.com/RP9i8jaPGi — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) March 18, 2021

During the seven-day trial spread over the past five weeks, Hanley was accused by prosecutors – and his own police department – of using excessive force on Gore, a Black man whom Hanley was arresting.

Video of the incident showed Hanley kicking and punching Gore, kneeling on his neck area and standing on his calves. Gore also testified during the trial that Hanley kicked him in the face.

But Hanley and his defense team argued he was using acceptable force under police guidelines for suspects who are resisting arrest. He also denied kicking Gore in the face or head.

Charges against Gore were later dropped.

Hanley is still employed by the Providence Police Department, but has been suspended since a few days after the April 19 incident. The department stopped paying him in October, after six months of paid suspension as required by the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.