Judge finds man not guilty by reason of insanity in 2015 bat attack

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of brutally attacking an elderly couple six years ago was found not guilty by reason of insanity during a bench trial Wednesday.

Viden Chhoeun, according to police, attacked Raphael and Maricela Carraso with a metal baseball bat in October 2015.

Police said Raphael’s car had run out of gas at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Cranston Street and had contacted Maricela for assistance.

Maricela had just arrived with a gas can when, according to police, Chhoeun ran out of a nearby home and began yelling at Raphael.

Chhoeun, who had a metal baseball bat in his hands, began severely beating Raphael, striking him in the head and face, according to police.

When Maricela tried to intervene, police said Chhoeun hit her with the bat and knocked her out.

A judge ordered Chhoeun be held without bail during his initial court appearance and requested he be monitored for possible self-harm.

Chhoeun was found not guilty of five counts of felony assault and two counts of serious injury to a person over the age of 60.