PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an emotional video, retired Judge Frank Caprio announced he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

He just celebrated his 87th birthday and said he received many messages from people from all over the world. He noted it’s usually one of the happiest days of the year, but this year it was different.

Caprio said he had not been feeling well and after a medical examination he was given the diagnosis.

“I know this is a long road and I’m fully prepared to fight as hard as I can,” he said.

He is currently getting treatment both in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“I would ask that, each of you in your own way, to please pray for me. I am in need of the power of prayer, which I believe in addition to the medical treatment that I am receiving is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this,” Caprio said.

“Just knowing that you are keeping me in your thoughts means the world to me,” he continued. “Thank you for all your past messages. Thank you for your loving support. And please remember, just a small prayer. I’d really appreciate it.”

Caprio, famous for his television series “Caught in Providence,” served on the bench for nearly 40 years before retiring earlier this year.