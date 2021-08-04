Johnston man charged in fatal pedestrian crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston man is facing charges after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian late Monday night in Providence.

Police say they responded to Broad Street in the area of Sacket Street around 9 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

An investigation determined Joe Mendonca, 29, was driving his Ford F-150 northbound on Broad Street when he struck a 61-year-old man who had just left a nightclub and was trying to cross the road.

The victim, identified as Pedro Gonzalo Polanco Martinez, of Providence, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mendonca remained on scene and was transported to police headquarters.

He was charged with driving to endanger resulting in death, conditions requiring reduced speed, two way/left turns, and proof of insurance.

Mendonca was held pending a court appearance.

