Johnson & Wales to reopen for fall semester under new restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnson & Wales University (JWU) said Monday it intends to have students back on campus for the fall semester.

The university said it will follow all federal, state and local guidance on the coronavirus pandemic to keep their students, faculty and staff safe.

“We are excited to be preparing for the first day of class, seeing students in classrooms, kitchens, and labs as we start another academic year at JWU,” Chancellor Mim Runey said.

To reduce the number of people in classrooms, students in undergraduate labs and academic classes will have both in-person and remote instruction. After Nov. 20, students will leave campus and the remainder of the fall semester will be completed online.

All JWU graduate programs will be fully remote for the fall semester except for the following programs:

Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Master of Science in Addiction Counseling

Master of Arts in Teaching

Master of Education

Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies

Occupational Therapy Doctorate

Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership

“The academic year has two bookends – the first day of class and graduation,” Runey said. “It is my hope that we will be able to celebrate both the 2020 fall start of school and the May 2021 commencement in person.”

The university said hand sanitizer, as well as sanitation stations, will be available throughout the campus, such as in elevator lobbies, main entrance hallways, computer labs, libraries and service desks. Classrooms will be cleaned on a regular schedule and common bathrooms will be cleaned frequently.

JWU also released a “COVID-19 Code of Conduct” as a guide for students returning to campus. It explains restrictions on group gatherings, face-covering requirements, health monitoring and social distancing guidelines.

