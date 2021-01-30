Johnson & Wales student facing criminal charges after residence hall lockdown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnson & Wales University student is facing criminal charges after an incident early Saturday morning led to the lockdown of a dormitory.

The university said police were called to The Cove residence hall — about a mile from JWU’s downcity campus — following the discovery of two firearms and apparent bullet holes in a student’s vehicle in the parking garage.

The investigation revealed the student had been in an altercation at a location off-campus and suffered a head injury.

Three or four others who were believed to be with the student fled the garage area before security arrived, according to the school.

Police and campus security conducted a search of the entire building to ensure all students were safe before lifting the lockdown.

A school spokesperson the student is facing criminal weapons charges from Providence Police and has been placed on interim suspension by the university.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Providence Police at 401-272-3121 or Johnson & Wales Campus Safety and Security at 401-598-1103.

