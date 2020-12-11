‘Jhamal’s condition has improved,’ says lawyer of man in coma after officer-involved moped crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man critically injured nearly two months ago in a moped crash involving a Providence police cruiser is reportedly starting to come out of his coma.

Jude Kerrison, an attorney for the family of Jhamal Gonsalves, told 12 News on Friday that Gonsalves “seems to be more aware of his surroundings, but is not yet talking or responding.”

“Jhamal’s condition has improved,” Kerrison said. “He had been weaned off a lot of his medication, is off a ventilator and is moving his limbs.”

The Oct. 18 crash on Elmwood Avenue is still under investigation.

On Thursday, Attorney General Peter Neronha said his team is close to reaching a decision on whether the officer involved should face charges or other violations.

Target 12: Neronha launches new Civil Rights Team to investigate hate crimes »

“We are still in the process of reviewing the video and audio evidence, numerous witness interviews, medical records, vehicle crash data, and accident reconstruction report,” Kristy dosReis, a spokesperson for the Neronha’s office, said Friday.

“At this juncture, we have not yet arrived at a final conclusion regarding criminal liability on the part of any officer or officers involved in this tragic incident,” she added.

The AG’s office hoped to have a decision before the holidays but Neronha is currently in quarantine after one of his family members tested positive for the coronavirus. Neronha has since tested negative.