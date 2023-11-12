PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Jewish Voice for Peace Rhode Island held a demonstration on the Providence Pedestrian Bridge on Sunday.

In a press release, the organization said they’re demanding “an end to Israel’s bombing, siege, and occupation of Gaza.”

Providence City Councilman Miguel Sanchez spoke at the demonstration.

There was also an interactive art installation to commemorate the thousands of children who have been killed in Gaza.

Thea Riofrancos attended the rally and described the installation: “we are gathered here today to memorialize each and every one of the children who have been killed by Israel’s bombardment–there have been at least 45 hundred children killed–and we are writing out each of their names to honor their individual lives.”

The group specifically called on Senator Jack Reed to speak up in support of a ceasefire. 12 News has reached out to Senator Reed’s office but has yet to hear back.