PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Houston Astros shortstop and Providence native Jeremy Peña will be honored on Thursday by his high school.

The 2015 graduate will be inducted into the Classical High School Hall of Fame and his number will be retired.

In his rookie season, the 26-year-old helped his team win it all and was named MVP of both the ALCS and the World Series.

He also became the first rookie hitter in history to win a World Series MVP award. To top it off, he also earned an American League Gold Glove.