PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic was backed up for miles on Monday after a vehicle caught fire on I-95 North.

Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded around 10:30 a.m. to the Thurbers Avenue curve in Providence and arrived to find the Jeep engulfed in flames.

Crews knocked down the fire, leaving a charred husk of the vehicle behind.

No word yet on what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.