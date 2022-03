PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A jack-knifed truck on I-95 south in Providence has snarled the commute Wednesday morning.

The truck is blocking all travel lanes at Exit 22A (Downtown).

No word on what led up to the crash.

**ALL LANES BLOCKED** on 95 South by the mall due to that jack-knifed truck. Delays rising fast – plan accordingly. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/QWrXOmJ4jb — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) March 2, 2022

This is a breaking news story check back for updates.