Izzy Foundation opens state-of-the-art waiting room for parents at Hasbro

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re the parent of a child who’s had to have surgery, you know how stressful and anxiety-ridden it can be.

Now, thanks to a collaboration between the Izzy Foundation and Hasbro Children’s Hospital, families have a new, modern, state-of-the-art waiting room to spend time in while their children are undergoing surgery.

The Izzy Foundation opened the new space on the second floor of the hospital on Friday.

The non-profit raised $300,000 to transform the previous waiting room, which was very open, with little to no privacy for families.

Executive Director of the Izzy Foundation Erin Scott said one of their most important additions to the room was a private consultation space for physicians and surgeons to meet with families.

“When you do hear the news, whether it is good or bad news, we want it to be part of the culture here at Hasbro Children’s Hospital to let families process the news of their child’s outcome, with their physician, in a private setting,” Scott said. “So that was really the first step we decided we needed to make a change.”

The Izzy Foundation is named in honor of Isabelle Marie Wohlrab, who passed away from cancer at just three years old.

The foundation’s first “Izzy Space,” a family room on the 5th floor of Hasbro, opened in 2014 and has been run by the foundation ever since.