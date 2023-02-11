PROVIENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There was a little slice of Las Vegas in Providence Friday night when the Izzy Foundation held its annual Winterfest.

The event included a casino, wine and whiskey tasting event

The fundraiser supported the foundation’s Academic Scholarship Program, which awards children and young adults nationwide who’ve been diagnosed with, or treated for, pediatric cancer as well as their siblings from grades K-12 and college.

Celebrity Dealers for the night included 12 News Anchor Shannon Hegy, who’s also an Izzy Foundation board member and the Rhode Show’s Ashley Erling.

This is the first time Winterfest has returned to Skyline at Waterplace Park in Providence, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

Click here to learn more about the Izzy Foundation »