‘It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis’: Elorza breaks down city’s vaccine rollout

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News at 4 caught up with Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza Friday to discuss the city’s response to coronavirus.

Providence is the sixth hardest hit community by the pandemic in Rhode Island, accounting for more than 24,000 cases and more than 400 deaths.

On Thursday, Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott announced residents 75 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine Monday.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, there were approximately 150 appointments left for eligible residents in the city to schedule receiving their first dose, according to the mayor. City residents 75 and older can call 311 to book an appointment.

“It is on a first-come, first-serve basis,” Elorza said. “We have a very limited amount of vaccine appointments left for Saturday and a few more for Sunday.”

Elorza suggested you may have to wait a little, depending on the volume.

Elorza also discussed the new Providence Police Union contracts and the events that unfolded in the city in 2020.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

