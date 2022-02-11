PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As chaos unfolded outside a Providence home early Thursday morning, acting Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez went above and beyond to ensure students at a nearby middle school were safe.

Even with the sound of gunfire echoing through the neighborhood, Montañez put his life on the line to help direct traffic outside Esek Hopkins Middle School and escort arriving students and faculty to safety.

“The safety of students and faculty is number one, and will always be number one,” Montañez said.

Even though neighbors described Denison Street as “a warzone” during the shootout, Montañez said he was primarily focused on the students who were on their way to school.

“We will do whatever it takes to make sure the students are safe,” Montañez said.

(Story continues below video)

Video above: Ring doorbell camera captures gunshots in Providence shootout

His bravery isn’t going unnoticed by others. Kenneth Drake, who was directing traffic alongside Montañez that morning, said he’s never seen anything like it.

“He was at our school before the kids even got here,” Drake said. “He made sure the kids were getting in safe and that the traffic was still flowing.”

“I would say that’s probably the first time I’ve seen a superintendent that energetic and safety conscious,” he continued. “Not just standing there talking, but greeting parents and making sure they felt that their children were safe … he put my mind at ease by being there himself.”

While Montañez is being commended for his actions, he said he was just doing his job.

“It’s never about me, it’s always about the safety of others,” he said. “It’s never about being recognized, it’s always about doing what’s best for our students and faculty.”

Montañez said if a similar situation were ever to happen, he’d do it all over again.

“With my personality? Absolutely,” he said.

Police believe the suspect, 60-year-old Scott McLean, had more than a dozen firearms inside his home. He was pronounced dead later that morning following hours of attempted negotiations and gunfire.

The investigation into the standoff, which started as a domestic dispute, is ongoing.