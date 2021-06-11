‘It’s meant to be enjoyable’: Open containers approved for Al Fresco on the Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For the first time since its inception last year, patrons of Al Fresco on the Hill were allowed to stroll down Atwells Avenue with an alcoholic beverage Friday evening.

Earlier this week, the Providence Board of Licenses approved open containers for the popular outdoor dining event, which allows participating restaurants to expand their dining rooms into the street.

Rick Simone, the executive director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association, said patrons can purchase drinks between 5-10 p.m.

Simone said IDs will be checked beforehand and participating patrons must wear wristbands indicating they’re of age. They’ll also be required to finish their drinks prior to leaving the area.

“It’s not like you walk up and it’s open bar,” he said. “It’s got controls, but it’s meant to be enjoyable.”

Simone said there will be eight police officers patrolling Atwells Avenue ensuring patrons are following the rules.

Armando Bisceglia, the owner of Bacco Vino and Cortoni, tells 12 News Al Fresco helped his restaurant survive throughout the pandemic, and he hopes the open containers will boost business.

“It’s nice to get the summer rolling in a positive way and in a positive manner,” he said.

Al Fresco takes place on Fridays and Saturdays from 5-11 p.m. Simone said a special Sunday Al Fresco will also take place on Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.